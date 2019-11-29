Animal carcass disposal to go scientific

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is working on a proposal to set up an electric incinerator at Fathullaguda, Hayathnagar circle for scientific disposal of cattle and animals carcasses. The municipal officials have plans to install 50 kilograms per hour capacity electric incinerator at an estimated cost of Rs 14 lakh and are in the process of roping-in agencies to execute the project.

Disposal of animal and cattle carcasses has been a challenge for the municipal corporation. Officials have acknowledged that the entire process of disposal of animal carcass so far has been unscientific. On a daily basis, nearly 9 tonnes of animal carcasses including cattle, sheep and goats is generated from various slaughter houses under GHMC limits.

Apart from that, carcass of pet animals including domesticated and stray dogs and monkeys from across the city are routinely dumped and buried at Autonagar dump yard near LB Nagar in an unscientific manner. As a result, for the past few years, the local residents are up in arms against this practice and objections were frequently raised.

In fact, Mansoorabad Corporator K Vittal Reddy had raised the same issue during the last general body meeting of the municipal corporation. Acknowledging the inconvenience being faced by residents, a senior official from GHMC said measures are being taken for scientific disposal of cattle and pet animals. Tenders were floated last year but not many agencies were evincing interest in the project. “Despite these challenges, we are keen to set up the electric incinerator shortly,” he said.

This is not for the first time that the municipal corporation coming up with such plans. Last year also, it had floated tenders inviting private agencies to install electric crematorium under public private partnership mode but not many agencies shown interest in the project.

On the reasons for lukewarm response from bidders, the municipal officials said that it was mainly due to technical aspects. Most agencies consider installation of electric incinerator similar to the one used for human bodies. However, unlike traditional incinerators, animal incinerators have different design and mechanism.

