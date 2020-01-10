Animal rescue organisations launch emergency number to save birds from manja in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Animal rescue organisations Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) and People for Animals (PFA) will collaborate and raise awareness against nylon and glass-coated Chinese manja during the ongoing Sankranti festivities. The organisations have urged the public to call the emergency number 8886743881 when they spot a bird entangled in manja thread.

Soudharm Bhandari of GHSPCA on Thursday said a majority of kite flyers use Manja or glass-coated thread in competition and kite fights. A large portion of the Manja thread invariably gets entangled on trees which proves fatal for birds. “Our volunteers will move around the city and look for injured birds. We will conduct this activity till the end of the next week. The birds take weeks to recover from the glass injuries and it badly affects their ability to fly,” he said.

Last year, GHSPCA and PFA rescued over 150 birds of which nearly 50 per cent died during treatment. Along with the Forest department, volunteers from GHSPCA and PFA rescued 106 birds in 2017, close to 156 birds in 2018 and another 57 birds 2019.

