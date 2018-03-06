Animals feasting on litter, says Telangana forest official

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The Dhole or the Indian Wild Dog is a ferocious pack hunter. These days, it is picking up plastic bags with left-over food thrown by the road side in Amrabad Tiger Reserve by people. The State animal, the Chital or the Spotted Deer, prefers fresh green grass. But it is now common deer feasting on plastic-lined paper plates left behind by people who have their meals in the forest and leave their trash behind.

“We were shocked to find plastic bags in Dhole scat collected during the recent tiger census in the reserve. Though we have been removing trash regularly, it was decided to implement permanent measures to solve this problem,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests PK Jha told Telangana Today.

The problem of trash along the 60-km stretch of NH 765 between Mannanur and Eagalpenta villages that mark the two ends of the core area of the reserve has increased so much that the authorities are planning to double the number of litter pickers from six to twelve. “We are also in the process of getting a second auto trolley. Once we get it, we will divide the 12 members into two teams, each responsible for picking up the trash on sections of 30 km each,” according to CP Vinod Kumar, the tiger reserve’s Field Director.

“One of the biggest steps we took this year is that we managed to prevail upon voluntary groups from setting up food stations along the road during Maha Sivaratri. Usually, each of these spots would be littered with thousands of paper plates and plastic bags and other waste.” Vinod Kumar said.

He said in the past few months, they also convinced shopkeepers and food stall owners in Vatvarlapally village in the heart of the reserve to ensure their patrons do not throw trash by the roadside within the village. “We treat all of these people as our stakeholders. They have a good reason to keep the place clean. We are in the process of doing the same with people in other villages along the forest road,” he said.

But since the bulk of the trash is generated by people driving by either in buses or private vehicles through the forest, Vinod Kumar said they were developing eight rest areas along the road.

“These will be the designated places where people can stop and have their meals or take a break. We will employ a local person and the Eco Development Committees will maintain the facilities and charge a fee for use of the facilities. To begin with, we will also construct bio-toilets for women at these locations. People will not be allowed to stop anywhere else along the road to have their meals or take breaks while inside the forest,” he said.

Vinod Kumar also said that every vehicle that passes through the two checkposts at Mannanur and Eagalpenta while entering the forest will be given a brief on dos and don’ts while in the forest. “We will also give them the exact locations of the rest places and the distances between them so that people can plan their rest stops. These places will also be fenced to provide security,” he said.

Further, the staff from the trash collection teams would be provided with digital cameras to take pictures as they patrol the road of people throwing waste. Such persons would be caught and counselled. And in the days to come, we would begin to penalise them with fines, he said.