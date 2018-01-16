Anirudh claims two titles at Spoors State Ranking Tennis tourney

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: Anirudh N bagged two titles as he won the under-12 and under-14 categories of the 1st Spoors State Ranking Tennis tournament conducted at Ace Tennis Academy.

In the under-12 category, Anirudh defeated VLN Raju 6-1 and in the under-14 category, he defeated Lohith Reddy 6-2. In the under-10 category, Aneesh Sharma beat Showrya Samala 6-5(2).

Meanwhile, in the under-14 girls category, Vaishnavi V triumphed over Shivani G 6-3. In the under-12, Shivani G won her match against Pushti Laddha 6-4 and Rishita B Reddy downed Vanshika KV to win the under-10 category.

Results: Boys: U-10: Aneesh Sharma bt Showrya Samala 6-5(2); U-12: Anirudh N bt V L N Raju 6-1; U-14: Anirudh N bt Lohith Reddy 6-2.

Girls: U-10: Rishita B Reddy bt Vanshika KV; U-12: Shivani G bt Pushti Laddha 6-4; U-14: Vaishnavi V bt Shivani G 6-3.