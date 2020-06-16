Anirudh Ravichander unveils first song of ‘Penguin’

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Chennai: Composer Anirudh Ravichander has unveiled the first track of National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film “Penguin”.

“A tune that perfectly defines every mother’s love from @music_santhosh and @lyricist_vivek #PenguinFirstSingle,” Anirudh tweeted.



Releasing in three languages, the song is titled “Kolamey” in Tamil, “Praname” in Telugu and “Omaley” in Malayalam.

It is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and penned by Vivek in Tamil and Malayalam and by Vennelakanti in Telugu. Lending her voice for all the three versions is Susha.

Said Santhosh: “I am very thankful to my team for working from several remote locations and to both the producer and director for the complete trust in me. There was very little that was changed from my perspective and it always helps when there is so much freedom.”

“‘Kolamey’ is very special to me as it was created in total isolation and I could reinvent myself and travel back to my older ‘sound’. We had decided to keep it as purposeful as possible in the movie. Susha has sung it with great soul. I am once again very grateful to my very efficient creative and technical team,” he added.

“Penguin” is the story of a mother who would go to any extent to protect her child.

The psychological-thriller is scheduled for global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 19.