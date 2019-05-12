Anjali’s horror flick Lisaa 3D gearing up for release

By | Published: 7:49 pm

Does one need to set aside a budget of Rs 100 to Rs 200 crore for graphics? Will a filmmaker be assured of a hit only if the graphics are in the range of 2.0? It’s not really necessary, says filmmaker Raju Vishwanath who expresses strong faith that his film Lisaa 3D will be a blockbuster this summer. The movie is being released in Telugu by Veeresh Kasani under the SK Pictures banner. Producer Suresh Kondeti said that the movie’s audio and trailer will be launched soon and the movie will hit the screens on May 24. Raju Vishwanath said that the movie is unlike routine horror/ghost movies. “We’ve attempted a different approach and made it in 3D format, and not in a regular format. For good quality visuals, we filmed them using 8K format and later changed to 2K format,” he added. The Anjali-starrer has cinematography by PG Muthiah, music by Santosh Dayanidhi and stunts by Stunner Sam.