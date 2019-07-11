Anjali’s takes a leap into comedy caper zone

By | Published: 7:21 pm

Actor Anjali’s alluring looks and her leap into diversified roles from horror to drama-based movies have been grabbing the headlines. After her horror flick Lisaa, now the versatile actor is all set to show her talent with her latest flick, fantasy comedy titled The Soldiers Factory. The flick is being directed by Krishnan Jayaraj and produced by KS Sinish who had earlier directed the film Balloon.

“What sounded exceptionally impressive about this film was the basic idea conceived by filmmaker Krishnan Jayaraj. It has been a ritual practice that female-centric movies are always manifested into supernatural thrillers or social dramas. Even when attempted with humour, it doesn’t have full-length comedy. Impressively, the story has deviated itself into a complete fantasy comedy and the way Krishnan narrated the script was a treat to watch,” says Producer KS Sinish.

On getting Anjali on board The Soldiers Factory, the producer says, “The protagonist’s character is sketched with certain traits that would instantly gain attention, especially through simple expressions, which exhibits humorous appeal. Even before looking into the list of choices, we were sure that actor Anjali is the one gifted with such unique traits.”

On his part, director Krishnan Jayaraj says, “In spite of being confident that Anjali will be the apt one to play this role, we weren’t sure if she would give a nod to this project. To our surprise, she started enjoying the script as I was narrating her and such a gesture boosted my confidence. She gave a nod immediately to be a part of this film.”Vishal Chandrashekar is composing the music.