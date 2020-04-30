Anjani Kumar distributes thermo steel bottles to policemen

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar distributed thermo steel bottles to police personnel at different places in the city in view of the summer. The bottles were given to the policemen at Narayanguda, RTC crossroads, Liberty and Musheerabad.

Accompanied by police officials, Anjani Kumar travelled in the Mobile Command and Control Centre vehicle of the City Police and simultaneously monitored the lockdown enforcement. He said the constables were working hard round-the-clock to enforce the lockdown and the night curfew in the city.

