Anjani Kumar presented Best Election Practices Award-2019

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has been selected for the ‘Best Election Practices Award-2019’ by the Election Commission of India. He will receive the prestigious National Award for ‘Best Security Practices’ from the President during a ceremony on January 25 in New Delhi.

