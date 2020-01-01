Anketa’s academic approach to mass appeal

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Being intensely passionate about films, this sizzling beauty from Uttarakhand made her way into the tinsel town. Meet Anketa Maharana who bagged a cart load of memories from her travel to several parts of India as her father served in the Indian Air Force.

The level of maturity in her words, because of her extensive touring and imbibing the information from all over, sculpted her comprehension about cinema and otherwise. With her latest outing Oollala Oollala reading for release, she spoke to Hyderabad Today about her new tryst with the role and Telugu film industry in general.

“Getting an offer in Telugu, nowadays, means becoming popular in the whole country. People of any State are keen on Telugu films. I never expected that I would get a flick in Telugu so soon,” she said. As per the role’s demands, Anketa had to ooze oomph — be it in dressing style, expressions in dances and scenes.

But how she handled it was very academic. She said it was not easy to portray such a role and was uncomfortable, too, to perform on the sets before a crew of technicians. “Finally, what matters is career. When we are passionate about certain things, we are bound to go through a passage, whether we like it or not.

Even when we are prepared to buy something, we do find a tag with ‘conditions apply’ on it. A filmy career also has some conditions. But the merit with my role in Oollala Oollala is the witty nature of it. So, apart from my spicy looks, I have something to deliver in terms of performance. I’m sure I will touch the audience in theatres till the last bench.

Though I was not given much to understand the role, what I understood out of what I did in the scenes is that I carried the mass content. No issues, as long as your dream of becoming popular is realised,” Anketa said.

She shared that she was overwhelmed to receive offers from RGV for two films. She was also extremely delighted when RGV told her that he liked her after the queen of Indian cinema, Sridevi. “RGV sir said that he liked my acting style as much as he does Sridevi’s. What could be a better compliment to a new entrant than that,” Anketa added.

