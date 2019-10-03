Ankuram reunites 468 families in Rachakonda

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Since its inception three years ago, the family counselling centre run by the Rachakonda police and Ankuram has jointly taken up 2,757 cases.

The centre was started on October 2, 2016 by the Rachakonda police at Kushaiguda police station to deal with problems related to domestic violence and family related issues.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, M M Bhagwat said 468 families were reunited with the efforts of the family centre and counselling in 491 matters was still in progress.

“It is a great experience for any police official and counsellor to help a family reunite and bring happiness to them. The satisfaction is immense among the counsellors and police on doing it and their repute in the society increases,” he said.

He recalled that the counselling centre was started on Dasara day in 2016 with an aim to resolve domestic disputes through counselling. On the occasion, the police had called in couples who benefited through the counselling initiative and they narrated their stories.

One couple became emotional while recounting the important role the counselling centre played in bringing their lives back on track. During the last three years, cases pertaining to domestic violence due to dowry (223), alcohol addiction (335), harassment of in-laws (164), violence due to suspicious nature of husband (165), extra marital affairs (186), husband not looking after kids (164), violence due to birth of girl (14) and inter-religion marriages (18), were taken up at the centre. While most of the complaints were lodged by women at the counselling centre, a total of 46 cases were filed by men against their wives.

Bhagwat said the family counselling centre would continue to play a proactive role in counselling of families. “Our main objective is to let the family stay together through counselling and other legal remedies for the better future of their children. If at all the parties are not willing to negotiate a compromise or resolve the issue we direct them to the police station and register cases,” he said.

