Anmol Feeds plans Rs 50 crore unit

Hyderabad: Animal feeds manufacturer, Anmol Feeds, is planning to setting up a manufacturing plant for fish and shrimp feed either in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

Amit Saraogi, managing director, Anmol Feeds told Telangana Today, “We are scouting for a suitable location in the Telugu speaking States. We would have chosen the location by November 2020. We expect to invest Rs 50 crore for the new plant and we would need five acres for this facility. We are also exploring to set up a unit in Far East to cater to wider export markets.”

Anmol Feeds is in broiler, layer, floating fish and cattle feed. Company’s major revenues come from the broiler feed segment. The company operates eight manufacturing units across the country.

The company has rolled out shrimp feed under the brand Nouriture in Telangana and AP to aid livestock farmers in these States. The company also plans to foray into pet food segment by end of 2021.

He added, “Telugu States account for 60-65 per cent of the total aquaculture market in India and are growing consistently. They are the most important markets for fish and shrimp feed makers. Fish feed alone would see 20 per cent market growth in the two States, this fiscal. The company’s shrimp feed is catering to shrimp farmers who are primarily focusing on export markets.”

Telangana has 77 large, medium and minor reservoirs and as many as 24,189 tanks with 5.7 lakh ha water spread area suitable for fisheries. Aquaculture is being carried out in more than 1,000 ha area. Of the 27 lakh fishermen in the State, about three lakhs are organised into 4,000 societies, whereas, Andhra Pradesh has potential and diversified water resources with 974 kms of coastline, 33,227 kms of continental shelf area, 555 marine fishermen villages, two fishing harbours, 350 fish landing centres, 31,147 fishing crafts, 65 cold storages, 64 processing plants, 235 ice plants, 28 feed mills, 357 hatcheries and 234 aqualabs. There is a potential of 1.74 lakh hectares of brackish water area and about eight lakh hectares of freshwater resources.

Cost of feed constitutes a major part of the production cost and accounts for 50 to 70 per cent of the total variable cost. The use of right kind of feed improves shrimp production and increase profits, Saraogi observes.

The company which has revenues of Rs 600 crore last fiscal is planning to double its revenues in the next two years. The company is exporting its feed products to Bangladesh and Nepal and is keen on foraying into others soon.