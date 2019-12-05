Anna Faris hints at Pratt being a cheating ex

By | Published: 4:57 pm

Actor Anna Faris is getting candid about a previous relationship where she was cheated on. On Sunday’s installment of her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the 43-year-old actress opened up to her episode guest, tattoo artist Kat Von D, about a past partner who was unfaithful – and why she didn’t trust her gut when she rightfully suspected the cheating.

“I woke him up in the middle of the night and was like, ‘Are you sleeping with so-and-so?’ and he was like, ‘You’re crazy,'” Faris said, not naming the ex.She added: “I’m pretty oblivious sometimes, you know – especially in relationships, of course I don’t want to believe that anything (is wrong)… but there was that gut feeling that was starting to grow more and more.”

Reflecting on the circumstances, Faris said she now realises that she “chose to bury” her inklings of infidelity because of the stigma she believes women face when speaking out about couple’s quarrels.Faris said she then stayed in the relationship for a few more years before she found out through friends that her accusations were valid.

Faris and her ex-husband Chris Pratt split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage, and the two finalised their divorce in November 2018. The actress is currently romantically linked to cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she began dating in 2017 after they met working on the film Overboard.