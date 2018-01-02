Annamacharya Keertanas Music Competition on January 6

By | Published: 1:38 pm 1:39 pm

Hyderabad: Concern India Foundation will be organising Annamacharya Keertanas Music Competition in the city on January 6 from 10 am to 5.30pm at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Baghlingampally. Organised by Secure Giving – Events in aid of Concern India Foundation, the objective behind the contest is to provide a state wide platform, nurture, identify talent and reward the talent.

The contest will be held in four different groups Categories: Sub-Juniors 7 – 11 years; Juniors 12–16 years, Seniors 17 – 25 years and Elders 40 to 70 years. Those interested can register online through www.bookmyshow.com or register at Concern India Foundation office at Flat # 403, Nirman Towers, East Marredpally, Near Shenoy Nursing Home, Secunderabad – 500026, Tel: 96764-85000 /2773-4936. Spot registrations can be done on January 6 til 12 noon. A photostat copy of Aadhar card for age proof is to be submitted along with your application form.

Annamacharya is Hindu saint and is the earliest known Indian musician to compose songs called Sankirtaqnas in praise of the god Venkateshwara. The musical form of the keeratana songs that he composed, are still popular and have been strongly influencing people. Annamacharya is remembered for his saintly life and is honoured all over the world.

For more details call Concern India Foundation on 2773-4936 / 9618015427 or 96764-85000.