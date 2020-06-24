Annapurna: 1 crore meals and counting

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The State government’s flagship Annapurna free meal programme has achieved a major milestone in the city, having served one crore free meals during the lockdown.

Along with the meals served in other municipalities from the day the lockdown began, the cumulative figure is a staggering 1.22 crore.

With the lockdown being announced across the country without much prior notice, several people, especially migrant workers, faced hardships, following which Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed officials to offer free meals at Annapurna canteens as against the earlier practice of collecting Rs 5 per meal.

Accordingly, since March 23, the meals were being served for free for both lunch and dinner. The one-crore-meal milestone was achieved last week.

Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Arvind Kumar said the initiative was a one-of-its-kind intervention by the State government and had resulted in the poor and migrant workers not having to go hungry during the pandemic.

“No other city has taken up such a service at this scale. It is more of an NGO-driven effort in other cities. Emulating the Telangana government, the Delhi government took it up later,” Arvind Kumar said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in association with the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Trust operates the Annapurna Canteens.

Earlier, about 40,000 meals used to be served on an average every day, but since the lockdown, the number has swelled to over 1.5 lakh a day. In tune with the meals, the number of canteens has also increased across the city. Earlier, there were about 100 canteens and considering the demand, their number has now been increased to nearly 200.

Apart from static canteens, food packs are served to the differently abled, senior citizens and others at their doorsteps through mobile Annapurna Canteens, which were launched on March 2 in the city.

Every day, over 600 personnel of the HKMCT work from the early hours to prepare the meals at its Narsingi and Kandi kitchens. In addition to this, the Akshaya Patra Foundation has also distributed over a lakh ration kits, containing rice, dal and other essential commodities for the poor.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .