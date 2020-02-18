Annapurna meal centres to get a facelift

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: The transformation of Annapurna Rs 5 meal centres in the city is on. From being small and cramped, the Annapurna centre at Yousufguda has turned into a spacious centre offering facilities for washing hands and drinking purified water under sufficient shade.

What’s more, efforts are being made to set up the transformed Annapurna meal centres on government lands, which are left unused or encroached upon. The new centres will be set up in space covering 120 yards with a gate and compound wall will also be constructed around the centres.

In addition to this, there will be an overhead water tank, toilets and marble flooring. These works are being taken up with a cost of nearly Rs 24 lakh at Yousufguda centre.

At present, there are 150 Annapurna centres in the city and Yousufguda centre is the first one to undergo transformation in terms of look and commenced operations on Monday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is working on to transform the small and cramped Annapurna centres into spacious centres. Under this initiative, the one at Yousufguda was transformed and next in line is the one at LB Nagar crossroads.

Under a pilot project, the two centres are being transformed in two different models. While visitors will have space to relish the steaming hot food under buffet model, those at LB Nagar will have some space to sit as well. Based on the feedback from visitors, the models will be implemented at other locations, explained a senior official from GHMC.

Already, instructions have been issued to circle level officials and appeals were made to corporators and elected public representatives to identify suitable locations where the new revamped Annapurna centres can be set up, he said. To begin with, the municipal corporation is planning to transform 10 Annapurna centres in each Zone, totaling to 60 new modified centres.

The existing Annapurna centres across the city are being operated on roadsides, junctions, inside hospital premises, pavements and other places. People have to consume the meals amidst flying dust and sound pollution. Along with meals, visitors are offered a water sachet and there is no provision for washing hands before having the meals.

Considering the inconvenience faced by visitors, the municipal corporation is now planning to transform the centres into spacious centres. They are being developed using mild steel prefabricated structures and would appear like big containers. The best part is they can be relocated from one place to other depending on the requirements.

Every day, over 50,000 people, including students, marketing executives and daily workers have lunch at the centres. It all started with one Rs 5 meal centre at Nampally in 2014.

