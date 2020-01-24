Annapurna Studios to present 83 in Telugu

By | Published: 7:26 pm

Annapurna Studio and Reliance Entertainment join hands to present the much-awaited film 83’s Telugu version. Established by Padma Vibhushan and Dada Saheb Phalke awardee, late Akkineni Nageswara Rao in the year 1975, Annapurna Studios is now being successfully run by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Happy to present the Telugu version of 83, Nagarjuna shares, “83 is all about the great iconic win in 1983 that has made cricket a religion in India. It is a story that needs to be told and I am proud to present one of the most-awaited films in India and the rest of the cricketing world.” 83 traces the iconic win of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 World Cup against West Indies as they made history and picked the World Cup for the first time ever placing India on the Global Cricket Map.

Director Kabir Khan says, “As a filmmaker, I have always admired Nagarjuna and being associated with such a superstar is sheer privilege. With his support, the Telugu version of 83 is surely going to be a hit with the local audience.” In the film, Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev.

Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev’s wife. An Annapurna Studios, Global Cinemas and Reliance Entertainment presentation, it is slated for release on April 10 in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.

