Annaram pumphouse set to lift water soon

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: The stage is set for Kaleshwaram project to reach yet another milestone in the next few days with the backwaters of Annaram barrage on Godavari river inching their way ever closer to the pumphouse on the foreshore of Sundilla barrage which is located upstream of Medigadda and Annaram barrages. Once the water reaches the adequate level, the Annaram pumphouse is expected to begin pumping water into the river upstream of Sundilla barrage, as is now being done at Medigadda.

On Monday, five of the 17 pumps at the Kannepalli pumphouse of Medigadda continued to pump out about 11,000 cusecs of water into Godavari behind Annaram barrage sending the water surging back up the river to a length of nearly 29 km towards Sundilla barrage.

Of the 17 pumps installed at Medigadda, 11 are designed to run simultaneously with six being kept on the standby to take the place of any pump that may have to be shut down temporarily in the event of engineers needing to attend to some technical issues with the pumps.