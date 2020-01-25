Anne Boleyn may repeat in Bengaluru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:08 am 5:56 pm

Bengaluru: Anne Boleyn from the stables of Dominic (A. Imran Khan up) is likely to repeat the performance in the B. N. Gudiyappa Bangalore Winter Million 1200 metres, a terms for 3-year-old and the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1 45 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Desert Combat 1, Super Gladiator 2, King Of The Sand 3

2. Zehnaseeb 1, Agnar 2, Zhu Zhu Zest 3

3. Skyfire 1, Queen Of Sands 2, Estella 3

4. Power Of Shambhala 1, Optimisticapproach 2, Tokyo Rose 3

5. Commodus 1, Cerise Noir 2, Air Command 3

6. Big Sur 1, Psychic Force 2, Shesmyscript 3

7. Anne Boleyn 1, Nisus 2, Rule Of Engagement 3

8. King Creole 1, Glorious Days 2, South Bell 3

Day’s Best: Big Sur.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

