Annerparthy of Nalgonda adopts resolution banning belt shops

By | Published: 6:06 pm

Nalgonda: The Grama Sabha of Annerparthy has adopted a resolution unanimously to impose Rs 10,000 penalty to those, who would run belt shop in their village.

In addition to this, the villagers would also catch hold of those who run the belt shop (illegal liquor shops) red handed and hand over them to Excise police.

Annerparthy is a small village with a population 3,000, located 10 kilometers from the district headquarters. All the ward members, irrespective of their political affiliations have come out with the decision to check liquor menace in their village.

After adopting the resolution at Grama Sabha, the villagers took out a rally in Anneparthy by displaying flexi banners cautioning the belt shop owners.

According to a villager, liquor was available at seven to eight belt shops that are being run the village round the clock. It has become a biggest problem of the village.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Sarpanch of Anneparthy Mekala Aravind Reddy said that though belt shops were running unabated, there were no instances of raids by officials of Excise department in the village for the last one year. Hence, we come out with a resolution to check belt shops in their village, he added.

