Announcers lead the fight against Covid in Palamuru

By | Published: 12:07 am

Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy is as of now free from Covid-19, which is undoubtedly the result of a collective conscience among its people who have prevented the pandemic from entering its borders. The selfless efforts of police personnel, sanitation workers, medical and health staff and many more duty-bound humanists have helped tide over a crucial period in the united fight against the deadly virus. Creating awareness was the first challenge which was done effectively on social media, visual and print media. The various methods adopted by some municipalities of Palamuru region have undoubtedly helped prevent the unimaginable.

Paspula Rathnam, a municipal worker with the Sanitation Department of the newly-formed Kothakota municipality, now spends most of his day making announcements from a loud-speaker in a hired autorickshaw about the need to maintain physical distancing and personal hygiene. Earlier, his job was to clear drains, maintenance of roads and so on.

“Please make mask, Amma. Everybody should be healthy, everybody should be happy. That is what CM KCR wants,” he announces, and this has been working wonders as most people are willing to follow his advice. Rathnam’s tone is polite yet firm as he humbly requests people to follow the orders of the municipal authorities regarding wearing masks, failing which violators could invite a fine of Rs 1,000.

He keeps assuring the people that all is well, occasionally singing a tune or two like a bathroom-singer, in a form of entertainment. He also plays the recorded audio with announcements, warnings and other directions from the municipality. He tells people to get inside their homes during lockdown hours and follow the rules, and he has been doing this since April.

Residents of the municipality offer him drinking water as he passes through their lanes and has his lunch at a buffet arranged by Kothakota MPP G Mounika every day since the beginning of the lockdown, where policemen, health workers, sanitation workers and others converge for a meal.

In Wanaparthy municipality too, these autorickshaw announcers have been deployed to bring about awareness among the people. Loud speakers have also been placed at main junctions in towns to continuously play recorded announcements about the do’s and don’ts, and this has helped in containing the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

