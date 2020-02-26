Annual Brahmotsavam of Yadadri begins

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: The annual brahmotsavam of Sri Yadadri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple began on a grand note on Wednesday.

The annual brahmotsavan began at Balalayam on the Yadadri hill shrine with temple priests performing ‘Swasthi Vachan’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha Mahender Reddy, District Collector Anitha Ramachandran and Executive Officer of the temple N Geetha participate in the programme.

The temple was decked up with colourful lights and flowers for annual brahmotsavam. The temple authorities made special arrangements to ensure that devotees don’t face any problems or inconvenience.

