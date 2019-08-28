Annual credit plan of Suryapet pegged at Rs 3101.60 crore

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Suryapet: The Annual Credit Plan for Suryapet for 2019-20 envisages an outlay of Rs 3101.60 crore and 91 per cent (Rs 2,819 crore) of the total amount was allocated to priority sectors.

The annual credit plan of this year is Rs 131 crore more than the outlay of last year’s credit plan of Rs 2,970.5 crore.

In the Annual Credit Plan, which was prepared by LEAD Bank, Rs 1665 crores (59%) have been allocated for crop loans. Rs 1665 crores(10.43%) have been earmarked agriculture term loans and agriculture allied activities.

In addition to this, an amount of Rs 280.32 crore have been allocated for MSME sector, which was Rs 28.02 crore more than of allocations made for the last year. Rs 64.80 crores were allocated for education department and Rs Rs 90 crores for housing loans. An amount of Rs 303 crores were allocated for loans for 14,159 Self Help Groups in the district.

It was also promised to extend Rs 793.1 crore for 101 units under Prime Minister Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Speaking to Telangana Today, LEAD Bank Manager Jagadish Chandra bose told that agriculture and its allied sector got the major share in annual credit plan. We are hopeful that the banks in the district would certainly achieve the targets and excel in their performance in implementing the credit plan for the financial year 2019-20.

The district Collector D Amoy Kumar said that the 3rd annual credit plan of Suryapet district was prepared duly considering the potential identified by NABARD in the district and also keeping in view the immediate credit requirements of the area in tune with the government policies and achievement of previous years. Though, the banks have shown good performance under Self Help Groups(SHGs) linkage MSME sector, banks may give thrust in providing financial assistance to farmers by way of short term loans and areas based schemes identified by NABARD , which helps in capital formation and asset creation in agriculture and allied sectors.

