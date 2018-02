By | Published: 12:25 am 5:49 pm

Hyderabad: The 25th annual day of Shri Gujarati Vidya Mandir Junior and Degree College was celebrated on February 8 at the college premises in Gujarati Galli, Koti.

Reddy College retired principal K.Venkamma was chief guest for the programme and Sheela Mishra, chairperson, Board of Studies was the guest of honour.

As part of the celebrations, students performed different dance shows and other cultural programmes, said a press release.