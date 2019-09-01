Annual League Basketball from Tuesday

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Annual League Basketball Championship, to be organised by Hyderabad District Basketball Association, is set to begin on September 3 at YMCA Secunderabad. G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Home Affairs (MOS) will inaugurate the championship. A Level II match between Secunderabad YMCA and Airborne Basketball Club will be held on the first day.

A total of 52 teams will participate in four levels and 132 matches will be played with the final scheduled to be held on December 2, the birth anniversary of eminent coach and administrator GM Sampath Kumar.

The championship will continue with the level IV where 20 teams grouped into five Pools will play on round robin and the top four teams will qualify for Level III. Meanwhile, 12 other teams will fight for a place in the Level II.

The Level III will have 12 teams from which four teams will qualify for the Super League. The Super League will witness a total of 8 teams (4 teams from the Qualifying League and 4 teams from the Departments) playing each other on a round robin basis and vying for first, second and third places.

“The format was designed to ensure that the teams and players get connected with the matches and prepare in right earnest for the ensuing National Championship scheduled at Ludhiana from December 21 to 28, “said Norman Issac, General Secretary, Hyderabad District Basketball Association. The tournament Committee will comprise of L C Umakanth, S Hanumanth Rao, Peter Divakar along with venue incharges Shashank Reddy and Raja Reddy.

