Annular solar eclipse witnessed in TN

By | Published: 10:45 am 11:36 am

Chennai: The annual solar eclipse on Thursday was witnessed by scores of people across Tamil Nadu as it was visible in different parts of the state. Many temples in the state were closed in line with the rituals.

The last eclipse of the year was well visible to people living in various parts of the state including Chennai, Tiruchirapalli, Udhagamandalam and Madurai even as reports reaching from Coimbatore and Erode said cloud cover in that region hampered visibility.

Avid nature enthusiasts keenly followed the eclipse even as experts warned against viewing the natural phenomenon with bare eyes and suggested specific instruments used for this purpose.