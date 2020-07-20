Annup Sonii’s new short film looks at a harsh reality of society

By | Published: 10:19 pm

Mumbai: Actor Annup Sonii says his latest short film is a hard-hitting tale that deals with a problem that people are aware of, but prefer not to talk about.

In the title role of “The Relationship Manager”, Annup learns about the ordeal of a woman suffering from domestic abuse and he tries to solve her problem. It shows how when the world was in a lockdown, there were some women who were locked in their pain.

“This hard-hitting tale deals with the problem which people are aware but don’t talk about it. I think every human being can relate to it. But I think there is a taboo. Hence, people don’t talk about it,” he said.

“In the film, the way the issue has been portrayed and has been raised is very impactful. It focuses on the harsh reality of society. The film was written keeping lockdown in mind. So we made sure to shoot with minimal things and people taking all the precautionary measures,” he added.

The film has been written and directed by Falguni Thakore.