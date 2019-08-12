Another bout of heavy rains likely for Telangana

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State is likely to witness another bout of heavy rains over the next three days. Rains are likely to occur under the influence of a low pressure area formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal, Bangladesh coasts with the associated upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestward with height. The system is likely to become more marked during next 48 hours’.

Rains lashed across the State for about two weeks, followed by a brief interval spanning over last two-three days. Since beginning of the rainy season on June 1, the State received an average rainfall of 46.58 cm recording a normal rainfall.

However, the scientists of Indian Meteorological Department issued a rainfall alert on Monday on occurrence of heavy to very heavy rains in a few places across the State. Heavy to very heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal Urban and Rural, Mulugu,

Mahabubnagar, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Yadadri Bhongir districts.

The remaining districts including Hyderabad city are expected to witness heavy rains over next three days. Many other places in the State are very likely to record light to moderate rain or thundershowers during the period.

