Another business that is on its last legs in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: Leaning against a glass showcase which has a notice saying ‘Old and Cut Notes Exchange’, Mohammed Aejaz sits on a small stool awaiting customers who visit his kiosk to exchange soiled and mutilated currency notes.

For the last three decades, he has been doing this in front of the Mecca Masjid, offering timely help to the local public and tourists.

“People come to markets to make purchases but when they notice some currency notes they possess are mutilated or soiled, they come to us and get those exchanged. We charge a small commission for the service,” says Aejaz, one of the many in whose homes the kitchen fires burn due to this business.

The currency notes collected from the public find their way to the Reserve Bank of India where they are exchanged by a set of agents for newer currency notes.

Tajuddin alias Taju Bhai is another man who earns his livelihood through the business. His stall located near the Charminar bus stand draws a handful of customers every day.

Small commission

“A commission of Rs.10 to Rs.20 is charged for a soiled currency note of Rs.100. After demonetization, we are getting soiled or mutilated currency notes of Rs.5, Rs.20, Rs.50 and Rs.100 denominations,” Tajuddin said.

The highest denomination of Rs.2,000 notes come only when it is torn accidentally by its owner, he added.

A few people who turn up are those who visit the mosque and need coins to give to the poor who sit in and around the mosque. A small commission is charged for exchanging currency notes for coins by the traders.

Previously, there were many currency exchange outlets across the city. But with the currency being exchanged in the banks now, they have over a period of time vanished.

However, there is a silver lining for those who are now into the business. With Eid ul Fitr round the corner, the currency exchange outlets are more sought after as they are in demand for the new crispy currency notes.

As a practice, new notes in denominations of Rs.10, Rs.50 and Rs.100, Rs.200 and Rs.500 are in demand during Eid. Elders in the family give the currency notes as ‘Eidie” (money as gift) to children in the families.