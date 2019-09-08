Another cheeky, fun entertainer from Vijay, Tharun Bhascker

By | Published: 6:27 pm

Vijay Deverakonda is collaborating with his long-time friend and director Tharun Bhascker for a fun entertainer titled Meeku Mathrame Chepta. For a change, Vijay will be donning the hat of a producer and Tharun who earlier had directed award-winning movie Pelli Choopulu, will be playing one of the lead roles in the movie.

New entrant Shammeer Sultan is directing the movie which also features Abhinav Gomatam, Naveen George Thomas, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vani Bhojan, Avantika Mishra and Pavani Gangireddy in pivotal roles. Launching the 68-second teaser of the movie, Vijay tweeted saying, “We share all our secrets with our best friends and if the secret is embarrassing – you will be ragged for the rest of your life! No mercy! #MeekuMaathrameChepthaTeaser My Best Friend’s Secret!(sic)”

The teaser kicks off with Vani Bhojan who enquires about bad habits of her soon-to-become husband Tharun during the first meet-up. The background score rendered by Sivakumar is the highlight of the teaser. The shooting of the movie has been wrapped up and post-production work is in full swing.

The movie is being produced under Vijay’s banner King of The Hill. Now, the fans are interested to see how Vijay would try his hand at producing the movie. Tharun who proved his mettle with the cop role in the recent flick Falaknuma Das, is another on-screen talent that Telugu fans will vouch for. The crazy combination between the two has garnered good hype in the film industry.

