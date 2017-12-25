Another cricket betting racket busted, four held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:30 pm 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Monday arrested four persons on charges of indulging in cricket betting at Mailardevpally.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house at Durganagar in Mailardevpally and found K Adinarayana, a businessman from Kattedan, A Rajesh, a businessman from Durga Nagar, P Raghunath Reddy, a student from Netaji Nagar and P Venkat Reddy, a businessman from Kalyannagar, organising betting during India-Sri Lanka T20 match.

The arrested persons installed Cricket Buzz and Live Cricket apps in their smartphones and started indulging in betting with known punters.

The money collected from punters used to be handed over to Rajesh at his house in Durga Nagar.

The police seized a laptop, Rs 10.3 lakh in cash, six mobile phones and a motorcycle from the possession of the four persons.