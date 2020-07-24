Another FCRI girl makes it to US varsity

By | Published: 8:34 pm

Hyderabad: Despite the Covid-19 pandemic across the globe, girls of the Mulugu-based Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) pursing the BSc Forestry (first batch) are sparing no effort to enter into the best forestry institutions, making the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao a reality.

The institute completed the conduct of the final semester exams by June 15, and the final year students are gearing up for the PG admissions. The graduation ceremony will be held in due course. Meanwhile, yet another girl, Suharsha, the final year student of BSc Forestry, has made it to the MS programme in School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences at Auburn University, Alabama, USA.

Her specialisation will be in wood science technology. The two-year programme at Auburn will be without tuition fee. In addition to the tuition fee waiver of $15,000 per annum, she has been offered $1,500 scholarship per month for two years. Suharsha is one of top five students of the outgoing batch.

Earlier, Surya Deepika got the admission into the MS programme (forest genetics) in Auburn University, with which the FCRI entered into an MOU. A Jankiram Reddy, dean, School of Forestry and Wildlife Biology, facilitated their admission. More students are expected to get admission during the spring.

Twenty students of the first batch are undergoing civil services coaching under the guidance of A Narasimha Reddy, DCF. The third year students too are preparing for the civils examination from now itself. Faculty members of the FCRI are trained by those from the University of British Columbia, Canada, in two spells.

They are being taught design of new courses, identification of research questions, formulation of syllabus, and teaching pedagogy techniques. The faculty is currently handling about 20 research projects.

