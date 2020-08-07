Another feather in cap for Arts and Science College Hanamkonda

By | Published: 6:03 pm 6:09 pm

Warangal Urban: The historic University Arts and Science College (UASC), Subedari, has achieved another milestone by securing the International Standards Organisation (ISO) certification for its standards in academics and facilities. College principal and noted Telugu poet Prof Banna Ailaiah received the ISO 9001-2015 certificate from Sivaiah Alapati, Managing Director of HYM International Certification Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, which is accredited to the Accreditation Service for Certifying Bodies (Europe) Ltd, here on Thursday.

One of the oldest higher educational institutions in the State, the college has many distinctions to its credit. It was accredited by NAAC with ‘A’ grade, and recognised as a college with ‘Potential for Excellence by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and ‘Star College’ by the Department of Bio-Technology (DBT). The college was indeed begun as an Intermediate section that was added to the then Collegiate High School, Hanamkonda in 1927.

The Collegiate High School was bifurcated in 1948 and the Intermediate College was shifted from the old municipality area to the Pingle Buildings at Waddepally. Later, it was set up on the sprawling 42 acres of land in Subedari, Hanamkonda, in the city. In 1950-56, the College was upgraded into a Degree College as well as a Constituent College of the Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad.

However, the long-cherished dream of the people of this region was fulfilled with the establishment of Kakatiya University (KU) to which the College was transferred in 1977. Ever since it became a part of KU, it has been playing a vital role in teaching, research and extension activities.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Principal Prof Banna Ailaiah said: “The present strength of students is about 3500. We are offering as many as 35 different courses in 28 different departments/faculties. As of now, the College offers 25 different Undergraduate courses of different combinations and 10 PG courses. This prestigious college produced very illustrious and world-renowned personalities in different spheres like administration, scientific research, politics, etc. To name a few, former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, former Director, CCMB, Dr Ch Mohan Rao, and former DGP Perwaram Ramulu are from this college.

“The total number of the teaching staff including Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors (both contractual and part-time) is 126,” Prof Banna Ailaiah added. Vice-Principal Dr Swarnalatha, PRO Dr R Adi Reddy, Assistant Registrar Kishtaiah were present during the ISO certification receiving programme.

