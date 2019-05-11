Another feather in Chandra’s cap

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:58 pm

Hyderabad: It has been another feather in the cap for curator YL Chandrasekhar and his men. The decision to hold this year’s IPL final at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday is BCCI’s recognition of being one of the best grounds in the country.

The venue of the final was shifted from Chennai to Hyderabad after Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) failed to get permission to get three closed stands open. In a way, it was a blow for Chennai Super Kings, who as defending champions, had the right host the opening and final match.

The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium wicket and the ground, one of biggest country with over 75 yards, have come in for high praise from the teams, players and coaches alike. The wicket, unlike many of the other places, is ideally suited for T20 or shorter format of the game as the ball comes nicely on to the wicket. The batsmen have enjoyed playing on this ground. There is also some bounce for the bowlers.

Such was the liking for the wicket, Sunrisers Hyderbad opener and Orange Cup holder David Warner made it a point to congratulate each member of the grounds men before leaving for Australia.

It would be no surprise if this year’s best grounds of the tournament award would once been given to Hyderabad Cricket Association on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the Stadium is fully decked up for the big occasion. All the roads will lead to Uppal on Sunday. The Rachakonda Police has made elaborate arrangements for the final. A full house is expected on Sunday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.