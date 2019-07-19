Another food poisoning instance at school in a week in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 12:06 am

Nagarkurnool: In a second such incident in less than a week involving students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), scores of girl students took ill after consuming food allegedly containing insects at KGBV Kollapur on Friday afternoon.

Around 16 students complained of diarrhea and vomiting, after consuming breakfast at the residential school. A medical team was rushed to the school, instead of shifting the children to the hospital and the children were given treatment for their symptoms.

All the children are said to be in stable condition. Doctors said the children fell ill because of consuming contaminated food.

It may be recalled that around 30 children studying in KGBV Mannanur had fallen sick with similar symptoms after consuming contaminated food just two days ago.

