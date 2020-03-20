Another group of Indonesians quarantined at old city in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: Eight Indonesian nationals, including women, who were staying at a mosque in Mallepally of the old city, were quarantined at a hospital on Thursday night. The group, according to the police, came for a religious meeting at Jamia Masjid in Mallepally.

A group of Kyrgyzstan nationals, reportedly numbering nine, too were shifted to a quarantine facility, the police said. “They were staying in guest houses provided to visiting Muslim religious groups from across the world. They came for prayers and were staying on the premises. When we came to know about it, we reached the place along with officials from other departments and shifted them to hospital after explaining the situation,” an official from the Habeebnagar police said.

The mosque committee secretary, Saleem Ahmed, said the group reached the mosque on Wednesday night. He said some persons were spreading rumours over the issue and that the police should take action against them.

Meanwhile, in Nalgonda, a special team shifted 14 preachers, including 12 Vietnamese nationals and two persons from Odisha, who were staying at Masjid-e-Mohammed Baig since March 9, to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. The district team, comprising police and revenue officials, also conducted preliminary tests on the 14 and found no symptoms of coronavirus. But, as a precautionary measure, the officials shifted them to the hospital in special vehicles.

On the other hand, the police in Karimnagar, investigating the visit of the 10-strong Indonesian group in the town, stumbled on details of at least two more groups from the country visiting several other parts of the district earlier this month. The revelation of more groups visiting the temple town of Vemulawada, Sircilla and Jagitial comes as a matter of concern for the district authorities as eight of the 10-member group of preachers, who stayed at a masjid in Karimnagar, tested positive for coronavirus. The entire Karimnagar group is quarantined in Hyderabad.

The police came to know that a group of 14 Indonesian preachers camped in Vemulawada on March 7 and 8 before proceeding to Sircilla town where they stayed for two days on March 9 and 10. Another group of Indonesian preachers also visited Jagitial town, but the exact date of their visit was yet to be established. In all the cases, the groups offered prayers in mosques with others, besides interacting with the local people

