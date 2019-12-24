Another haunt for the foodies at AS Rao Nagar

By | Published: 9:29 pm 9:30 pm

Offering yummy dishes and delectable cuisines, the new branch of Vivaha Bhojanambu restaurant opened at AS Rao Nagar. This one follows the branches of Jubilee Hills and Secunderabad, and food courts in AMB Mall and My Home Bhooja, Hitec City.

The inaugural event was attended by MP J Santosh Kumar, MLCs P Srinivas Reddy and K Naveen Rao, MLA, Subash Reddy, and founder Sundeep Kishan. Ravi Raju, Sundeep Kishan, Amith Juvvadi, and Yadagiri own the restaurant chain.Sundeep Kishan said their team always served the best in terms of quality. “We started out three years ago and have successfully opened a new outlet every December since then,” he said.

The new branch is a three-storied one with a party hall and a banquet each on two floors. “We are planning to launch new outlets in other cities,” Sundeep said. Ravi Raju, one of the partners, said the restaurant can accommodate 100 guests and the banquets can accommodate 200, at a time.

