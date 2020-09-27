Another Karimnagar NRI dies in Saudi with COVID-19

Rafi had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and was battling for his life for the past three weeks. Gradually his condition was improving and was about to be taken off the ventilator.

By | Published: 4:28 pm

Jeddah: A Karimnagar native working in Saudi Arabia succumbed to novel coronavirus in Saudi Arabia after a twenty days long battle. Mohammed Rafi alias Rizwan (54), resident of Mukrampura in Karimnagar town but originally native of Korutla, was working in Saudi German Hospital here, one of the leading corporate health care providers in the oil-rich-Kingdom, for the last two decades.

Rafi had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and was battling for his life for the past three weeks. Gradually his condition was improving and was about to be taken off the ventilator, but he died of sudden complications in the brain on Friday, according to sources.

Rafi was buried on Saturday in designated cemetery in Dhaban, located on the outskirts of Jeddah city for the burial of patients who die of the virus, in the presence of his brother Mohammed Ayyub Imran, friends and a large number of his colleagues from the hospital.

He was helping hand for many ailing Telangana NRIs who visited the hospital, according to his friends.

“Rafi was often saying that his children and wife were frustrated back home in India due to lockdown and closure of international flights. He wanted to bring them back to Saudi once the international flight operations resumed”, recalled his colleague.

Rafi was very health conscious and was regularly emphasizing precautionary measures against the virus and advocating for a healthy lifestyle to his friends, recalled anotehr another friend.

The total of 4655 deaths reported as on Saturday in Saudi Arabia due to coronavirus according to the official dashboard.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .