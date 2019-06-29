Another Malabar girl joins the list

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Anagha will be the new addition in the list of actors from God’s own country — like Keerthy Suresh, Anupama Parameswaran, and Nivetha Thomas — who are already ruling the roost on Telugu silver screen.Inspired by true events, Guna 369 will feature Anagha as the female lead and Kartikeya in the lead role. Arjun Jandhyala is making his debut with the movie. The movie is being bankrolled by Anil Kumar and Tirumal Reddy under the banners Gnapika Productions and Sprint Films.

The music is being composed by Chetan Bharadwaj. It is learnt that the makers are quite impressed with her performance opposite Kartikeya. Anagha, who is also a trained classical dancer, is going to impress the Telugu audience with her acting and dancing skills. The movie will hit the screens on July 5.