Another Markaz returnee from Telangana dead

Published: 6:41 pm

Nirmal: A 41-year-old person, a Markaz returnee, died while he was being shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Friday with coronavirus symptoms. The health authorities, however, are yet to confirm whether it was a Covid-19 death.

Sources said the deceased was Saleem, an attender working with the Education department and a native of Chikkadpalli in Nirmal town. Saleem died at Toopran in Medak district while he was being rushed to Hyderabad. He had developed difficulty in breathing. He was initially admitted to a quarantine centre and then shifted to an isolation ward. He had attended the Tabhliqi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi in March.

District Medial and Health Officer Dr Vasanth was not available for comment on the cause of death. The death created a sense of panic in the town since this is the second death of a Markaz returnee. On Wednesday, Syed Ishaq (50), an owner of private carrier agency, died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. He was a native of Zohranagar. The police have identified 36 primary and secondary contacts of Ishaq and shifted them to quarantine centre in the district.

Zohranagar locality was completely barricaded and Nirmal town is under complete lockdown for four days now.

