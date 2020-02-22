Another Mega family lad makes his debut

By | Published: 8:31 pm

One more youngster from the Mega family is all set to make it to the big screen. As Vaishnav Tej prepares to make his debut, Ram Charan launched the new poster of the movie Uppena and welcomed him to the film industry.

On his Instagram handle, Ram Charan posted, “BIG WELCOME #VaishnavTej !! U’ll love this journey … live it to the fullest !!! ALL the best to #BuchiBabuSana, #KrithiShetty, Mythri Movie Makers team”.

In this special Shivaratri poster that presents the lead pair, Vaishnav is seen following a cute and beaming Krithi Shetty.

In the movie being directed by Buchi Babu Sana under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty are joined by Tamil star, Vijay Sethupathi who plays a key role along with Sai Chand and Brahmaji.

Music for Uppena is provided by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography is by Shamdat Sainudeen.

