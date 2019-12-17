Another record under KLIS belt

By | Published: 12:15 am 1:05 am

Hyderabad: The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) achieved yet another milestone, lifting a record-breaking 25-plus tmc of water from the Godavari to Mid-Manair reservoir taking much lesser time compared to that of the famed Handri-Neeva, Colorado and Great Manmade River projects.

The KLIS, which attracted worldwide attention for the record time in which the project was completed, facilitates lifting of the Godavari water and enabling reverse flow to the upper stream against gravity. Once thought of as an impossible task has now become a visual reality, a press release from Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) on Monday said.

“Nowhere in the world has such an effort been made as in Telangana where the river water is lifted to 300 metres above the sea level, and this has brought the project worldwide recognition,” the release said.

Stating that in the history of the Indian irrigation sector, projects such as Nagarjuna Sagar, Sri Ram Sagar, Srisailam Left and Right canals, Telugu Ganga, among others, took decades to complete with some of them yet to reach their full potential, the company said with much more complex works than these projects, MEIL could complete KLIS within three years of its initiation, with a lifting capacity of 2 tmc per day.

MEIL Director B Srinivas Reddy said, “Though Kaleshwaram Project was technically inaugurated on June 21, 2019, by the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the technical feasibility of lifting water was experimented at Medigadda pumphouse much before the inauguration. All the critical works of the project have now been completed, enabling lifting of over 25 TMC of water within a short period. The water has now reached Mid-Manair reservoir near Sircilla district that is almost 300 metres above the sea level,” he said.

