Another RTC driver attempts suicide in Nagarkurnool

Published: 12:53 am

Nagarkurnool: One more TSRTC driver attempted suicide on Saturday by consuming pesticide, and was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

Kalvakole Srisailam (36), a native of Chowdaripally village of Veldanda mandal, was working in Farukh Nagar depot as a driver.

Allegedly depressed due to the uncertainty prevailing because of the ongoing RTC strike, he consumed pesticide at his residence at around 6 pm on Saturday. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Amangal, from where he was referred to a private hospital in Hyderabad. His condition is said to be critical.

