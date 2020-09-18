Another SRDP project completed in Hyderabad

Four-lane elevated corridor from Jubilee Hills Road No 45 to Durgam Cheruvu likely to be opened this week

Hyderabad: Yet another project under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) has been completed and is now ready to be thrown open to traffic.

The four-lane elevated corridor from Jubilee Hills Road No 45 to Durgam Cheruvu, integrating with the cable stay bridge, is completed and is likely to be opened for traffic this week. The flyover connects to the cable-stayed bridge to facilitate traffic flow between Hitec City, Madhapur and Gachibowli. The structure also eases traffic flow from Road No 45 to Mindspace junction via Durgam Cheruvu to form a channel for providing traffic conduit between Hitec City, Mindspace and other parts on the Gachibowli end.

The structure is 1,740 metres long and is 16.60 metres wide, facilitating four-lane traffic flow. More importantly, the structure is expected to reduce congestion on Jubilee Hills Road No 36 and the Madhapur road, which have a lot of sharp curves causing frequent accidents, a GHMC official said.

Though the construction of the structure had begun in April 2018, it got entangled in property acquisition issues and the exercise took more time than anticipated by the civic body officials. This apart, 55 piers had to be installed as part of the structure and this posed another engineering challenge for officials since limited time was offered for works, citing heavy traffic flow.

However, officials made up for this delay by expediting the works during the lockdown earlier this year. Taking advantage of the lockdown restrictions, they could complete the structure even before the cable-stayed bridge was ready for inauguration.

“Since there was no traffic during lockdown, the works were executed three times faster than the regular pace,” said the official.

