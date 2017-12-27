Another step towards ODF Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:17 am 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: In its bid to encourage people utilise pay and use toilets at various locations in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been coming up with different strategies and making Hyderabad Open Defecation Free city.

Apart from refurbishing the public toilets, ensuring cleanliness in the facilities and providing uniforms to the staff posted there, the civic body is now using posters of star cricketer Suresh Raina, an ambassador for Swachh Bharat Mission.

In these posters, Raina stresses on objectives of Swachh Bharat and urges people to keep public and private toilets clean. In one such message the cricketer calls for a change in attitude and points out that ‘hygiene ensures health and health ensures win’.

To discourage people from open defecation, recently GHMC roped-in restaurants, hotels, petrol pumps and shopping malls, who are now offering their toilets for general use. However, officials agree that due to lack of awareness, people continue to relieve themselves out in the open.

“As part of Swachh Survekshan 2018 campaign, around 109 public toilets in Hyderabad are now tagged with messages from Raina. The messages will be displayed in 46 Sulabh complexes and 137 BOT (Build Operate Transfer) operated as pay and use toilet complexes,” said GHMC Additional Commissioner (Sanitation) B Manohar.

Many also feel that there is a need for public toilets to be kept clean. “People want to utilise the facilities but hesitate to pay-up. They must realise that it is difficult to maintain facilities without their financial contribution,” said Narasimha, a Swachh member at Sulabh complex in Koti.