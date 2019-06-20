Another Sub-inspector in Hyderabad nabbed taking bribe

By | Published: 5:48 pm

Hyderabad: Moghalpura Sub-Inspector P. Babu was caught red-handed at his office here on Thursday when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.30,000 from a complainant Mohammed Abdul Raheem.

Babu allegedly demanded bribe from Raheem for showing an official favour for not recommending to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to bindover Raheem along with his brother. Officials recovered the bribe amount from Babu with the fingers on his left hand testing positive in chemical test. Officials arrested Babu and produced him before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded him in judicial custody.

This is the second instance this week of a Hyderabad City Police official being nabbed by the ACB while taking bribe. On Monday, Bolaram police station Sub-inspector S. Brahma Chary and constable M. Nagesh were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.20,000 from a complainant.

The two police personnel allegedly demanded and accepted bribe from the complainant for not arresting her husband in a criminal case that was registered by the Bolaram police.

The ACB has requested the public to contact the toll free number 1064 for taking action as per law in case of demand of bribe by anyone in the police department.

