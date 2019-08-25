Another tiger found dead in Maharashtra forest

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Kagaznagar: Mystery surrounds the death of an adult tiger in Podusa village on the Telangana-Maharashtra border on Saturday evening. Maharashtra Forest Department officials conducted a post-mortem examination on the carcass on Sunday and began investigating into its death.

Sources said the decomposed carcass of the big cat was spotted in the forests of Podusa village in the Dhaba Forest Range of Maharashtra, and on the bordering areas of Sirpur (T) mandal in Telangana. Officials have not ruled out poisoning of the animals by villagers.

Kumram Bheem-Asifabad District Forest Officer Ranjeet Nayak told Telangana Today that after verifying the stripe pattern on the dead tiger from the pictures, they determined that it was not one of those living in the district’s forests. He said awareness was being created among the people over the need to protect the big cats and to dissuade them from hunting wild animals.

It is not uncommon for tigers from Maharashtra enter Telangana either through the forest corridor stretching into Kumrum Bheem-Asifabad district or through the neighbouring Adilabad district. It is suspected that the tiger found dead on Saturday too may have been trying to find a new territory and was possibly on its way into Telangana’s forests.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter