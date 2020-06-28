Another WNBA player for Chicago Sky tests positive

By | Published: 10:33 am

Washington: Another Chicago Sky player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Guard Sydney Colson announced the result Saturday on Twitter.

About two months earlier, WNBA teammate center Stefanie Dolson said she and her entire family tested positive.

This week, the Sky welcomed back out-of-market players for physicals and individual workouts leading to a 22-game season.

Over the next few weeks, players will face three rounds of coronavirus testing before they can travel to training camp next month in Bradenton, Florida.

Colson is to isolate and follow protocols of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She must test negative before going to Florida for workouts.