Another woman charred to death in Shamshabad

By | Published: 9:54 pm 9:56 pm

Hyderabad: Even before the shock of the brutal murder of Priyanka Reddy is to subside, another woman was found in flames in a secluded place at Siddulagutta in Shamshabad rural area here on Friday night. She died even though a group of youngsters tried to rescue her.

Police said it was yet to be confirmed if it was a murder or a suicide.

The incident, which came barely 50 hours after the gang-rape and murder of veterinarian assistant surgeon Priyanka Reddy, was after 9 pm on Friday, with the unidentified woman, suspected to be in her thirties, seen writhing in flames. According to the police, a group of youngsters who were nearby saw the woman and rushed to her rescue. They tried to douse the flames, but their efforts went in vain. She died on the spot.

Shamshabad ACP S. Ashok Kumar Goud said the body was completely charred and it was premature to say if it was a murder or a suicide bid. A case has been booked.

The charred remains were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. More details are awaited.

