Another woman farmer electrocuted in Nirmal

By | Published: 6:38 pm

Nirmal: A woman farmer was electrocuted when she accidentally touched an electrical fence in her agriculture field at Mandapalli village in remote Pembi mandal on Thursday. The incident came to light on Friday. Her husband was booked for erecting the fence and causing her death. This is the second incident in which a woman died due to electrocution in Nirmal district in the past fortnight.

Pembi Sub-Inspector Padala Bhavani Goud said the deceased was Talari Shivakka (50), wife of Ushanna, a farmer from Mandapalli village.

Shivakka died on the spot when she came into contact with live a wire, which was used as a fence to prevent monkeys from damaging their maize crop. She was returning her home at the time of the incident. Her family members found her body in the field in the afternoon. They informed the pollce about the incident around midnight.

The woman is survived by husband and son.

Based on a complaint from Gajam Narsaiah, brother of the victim, a case was registered against Ushanna under the Section of 304 (ii) and Section 135 of Indian Electricity Act. Investigations were taken up.

On September 16 last, a woman, who was carrying eight-month pregnancy, was electrocuted when she accidentally touched a live wire fence set by a farmer to prevent entry of wild animals into his agriculture field at Kishanraopet village in Mamada mandal. Gopi, the farmer who erected the fence, was booked for his role in the death.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter